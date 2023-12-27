Life as a manager

Since the end of 2021, when he definitively ended his long adventure in the MotoGP, Valentino Rossi's career has been divided in two: on the one hand the 'Doctor', driver of GT cars in endurance races, on the other the manager committed to following the progress of his MotoGP team and the talents of his Academy. And if the four wheels gave the champion from Tavullia a lot of satisfaction – from the success at Misano to the victory in the 'Petit Le Mans' – his 'his' boys in MotoGP did even better.

Two of the top three finishers in the premier class in 2023 – and three of the top eight – actually come from the Ranch 'school': Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and also Rossi's brother, Luca Marini. To these must be added the name of Franco Morbidelli, who despite having come back from difficult seasons has managed to secure a seat in the Pramac team for next year, therefore with the possibility of riding a Ducati GP24.

Growing team and then there's Pecco

Furthermore, it is necessary to underline how Bezzecchi and Marini, in addition to being products of the Academy, have kept the name of the VR46 team highleading him to reach the third place in the team ranking. The greatest and most special result, however, is obviously represented by second consecutive world title won by Pecco Bagnaiawho is increasingly Rossi's heir on the track, at least in terms of results achieved.

“2023 was a year full of great achievements – Rossi wrote on his official profile Twitter/Xtaking stock of this year – Pecco Bagnaia won his second consecutive world championship in MotoGP and our riders went very fast“. And next year it will also be added challenge 'at a distance' with Marc Marquezto rekindle – albeit in different roles – the fire of a rivalry that has never died down.