The Queen of Shooting does not abdicate. Indeed, she is ready to relaunch. After the three gold medals won at the European Games, Jessica Rossi has set her sights on the World Championships in Baku (August 14-September 1), with the aim of confirming the good things shown in Krakow. Paris 2024 is not far away, and the sixth Italian female standard-bearer (Tokyo 2021) does not want to slow down at the most beautiful moment.