A punticino will not be much, but at least Valentino Rossi will not return from the trip to the United States empty-handed. The expectations for Austin were certainly other, given that in 2019 he had even fought for the victory, but compared to the last few outings there was at least a little step forward: after yet another bad start, the “Doctor” succeeded if nothing else. to make a good comeback, maintaining a constant pace, despite a very intense race from a physical point of view, passing under the checkered flag 15th with his Yamaha Petronas.

“It was one of the most difficult races of my career from a physical point of view, because this track is very demanding, plus it was very hot and there are a lot of bumps, so it was really tough. In the end, it was also a good race. if we look at my pace, because I put on the medium tire and I managed to be constant until the end, also making several overtakes. The problem is that I was not competitive enough, but in relation to what was my speed, it was not a bad race, “said Valentino.

The choice of the medium tire, different from most of the other riders on the grid, who instead had the soft at the rear, was the key to being able to recover some positions at a distance.

“I used the medium because during practice I felt more comfortable with it. This morning I also tried the soft, but I was slow, then I don’t like it too much. We decided to continue on our way, even if in the end it was just me and Binder who used the media, but it was the right choice, because I was able to keep a constant pace and bring home a little bit. “

There will now be a two-week break before returning to Misano, for what this time will truly be his last MotoGP race in front of the Italian public.

“Now I will rest a couple of days, then I will have to train hard for the last three races, because today was very tough from a physical point of view. To perform at your best you have to be 100% and very young. For the first part I can do it. to try, but for the second it is very difficult for me (laughs). In any case, I will try to train more intensely. “

Obviously, an experienced rider from Pesaro could not fail to comment on the great thrill experienced in Moto3, with the accident triggered by Can Oncu that put Jeremy Alcoba, Andrea Migno and Pedro Acosta at serious risk. According to Rossi, however, there had already been a fundamental error of the Race Direction, because restarting a race of the incoming class over a distance of only three laps was too big a risk.

“For me today it was a mistake to restart Moto3 just a five-lap sprint race, because it became like a Russian roulette. They should have tried to move Salac the fastest quickly and not give the first red flag, because anyway second start is very dangerous. These are out of control in a normal race, so imagine yourself in one of five laps, “he said.

Oncu was held responsible for the accident and heavily punished by the panel of FIM commissioners, who excluded him from the next two races. A fair measure according to Valentino, given that it caused an accident that could have had very serious consequences.

“For me the penalty is right, because then a driver thinks about it before doing something like this again. They had to do something and staying at home for two races was the minimum. It was right to take a serious measure, because the situation is out of control and at the end the dangerous riders are always the same. If you watch a Moto3 race, you know who they are, so the commissioners should also focus on this: now give them two races and then they’ll do it again five, because you have to try to educate those who they always run over the top “.

“Oncu moved down the straight even though he knew he had a driver in his wake, causing what was potentially a fatal accident. I got really scared, especially since Migno was also involved, but Acosta also made an incredible flight against the barriers. so we are really lucky that everyone is fine. “

“The situation must change before something bad happens, so it is right that those who make mistakes stay at home. Motorcycling is already dangerous in itself, so you have to respect your own safety and that of your opponents, which is more important than gaining a position. Instead these kids drive like crazy, because from an early age they teach them to put the opponent in a difficult position “, he concluded.