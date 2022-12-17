Only the official was missing and on Friday it arrived: Valentino Rossi will continue his adventure in the GT World Challenge Europe with Team WRT, aboard the new BMW M4 GT3.
The ‘Doctor’ had already tested the Bavarian car in recent months and had to figure out how to organize the 2023 season, the second for him as a GT driver and this time with a new brand after his debut … Continue reading
#Rossi #important #BMW #tests
Scaloni’s statements in the preview of the World Cup final: “I have already decided how we are going to form”
Lionel Scaloni has appeared at the press conference prior to the grand final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to...
Leave a Reply