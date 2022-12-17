Only the official was missing and on Friday it arrived: Valentino Rossi will continue his adventure in the GT World Challenge Europe with Team WRT, aboard the new BMW M4 GT3.

The ‘Doctor’ had already tested the Bavarian car in recent months and had to figure out how to organize the 2023 season, the second for him as a GT driver and this time with a new brand after his debut … Continue reading

