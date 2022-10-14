Rosseti Group is ready to build the power grid infrastructure and provide the necessary capacity for the country’s first “gigafactory” – the RENERA plant for the production of lithium-ion batteries in the Kaliningrad region.

During the official start of work on its construction, the companies Rosseti Yantar and RENERA signed a cooperation agreement.

Director General of RENERA LLC (part of Rosatom’s fuel company TVEL) Alexander Kamashev said that the construction of this plant is an important stage in the implementation of the Concept for the development of electric transport in Russia until 2030. It is also one of the steps within the energy transition aimed at ensuring a stable energy supply using domestic energy storage systems, Kamashev emphasized.

“The performance of such a large project is impossible without the construction of the power grid infrastructure and the provision of reliable power supply. More than 30 sites across the country were considered for the enterprise, and the Kaliningrad region met most of the criteria, including the availability of the power grid infrastructure,” he added.

The head of Rosseti Yantar, Artem Pidnik, noted that the grid company “not only ensures the energy security of the Kaliningrad region, but is also ready to create an electric grid infrastructure for federal projects”, and also expressed confidence that “the construction of the plant will provide additional opportunities for the development and increase of investment attractiveness of the region.

Governor of the Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov, in turn, noted the work of the electric grid company in the conditions of isolation of the region’s energy system and the readiness to create conditions for its development.

The Gigafactory will be built in the Nemansky district of the region in 2025. This largest Russian enterprise with a capacity of 4 GWh per year will meet the needs of domestic manufacturers of electric vehicles in traction lithium-ion batteries, and the electric grid complex in stationary energy storage systems.