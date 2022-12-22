Rosseti Group on Energy Day launched grid facilities in the Kemerovo Region, Khakassia, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Stavropol Territory. The ceremony was held via videoconference with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and CEO of the company Andrey Ryumin.

“The work of substations, first of all, will be aimed at reliable and high-quality energy supply and comfort of our citizens in the regions. At the same time, new capacities will become an important development driver for industrial consumers, social and infrastructure facilities, and will create conditions for new technological connections,” said Alexander Novak.

The largest facility is the new 220 kV transit “Mezhdurechenskaya – Stepnaya” with a length of 218 km, which connected the Kemerovo region and the southern part of Khakassia. The construction of this transmission line will increase the capacity of the Kuzbass section of the Trans-Siberian Railway. At the same time, a highly automated 220 kV Stepnaya substation was put into operation in Khakassia.

As Andrei Ryumin emphasized, “the new network infrastructure will contribute to solving the most important tasks – expanding the Eastern railway range, creating industrial production and additional jobs, and developing agglomerations.”

In addition, a new 110 kV Maryino substation (80 MVA) was launched in St. Petersburg, designed to supply the industrial park with electricity.

Other power facilities were put into operation after modernization. Thus, in the Stavropol Territory, at the 110 kV Krasny Oktyabr substation, work was carried out as part of the technological connection to the networks of the Vostochny agricultural complex.

In the Moscow region, the reconstruction of the 220 kV Tempy substation, which provides electricity to the special economic zone Dubna, created in the science city of the same name, has been completed. The capacity of the power center has been increased by 80%, which will allow connecting new consumers to it.

Also, the Kemerovo region power supply hub was upgraded — the 220 kV Mezhdurechenskaya substation, from which the Raspadskaya coal mine is powered.

According to Alexander Novak, the share of domestic equipment at power facilities reaches 95%; during the modernization, the latest innovative solutions of the domestic industry for automation of substations were used.