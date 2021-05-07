The operator of electrical networks in Russia, Rosseti, has put into operation a new power center in the Primorsky district of St. Petersburg – the Konnaya substation.

The power facility will provide high-quality and reliable power supply to more than 70 thousand consumers, as well as create conditions for the expansion of Hyundai car production.

Rosseti Lenenergo’s investments in the project amounted to 1.4 billion rubles.

The opening ceremony of the substation was attended by the governor of the city Alexander Beglov, the general director of the Rossetti company Andrey Ryumin and acting Director General of Rosseti Lenenergo Igor Kuzmin.

“This substation is an excellent present for our city. It will provide reliable power supply to residential and social buildings in the Primorsky District. Including the Yuntolovo microdistrict under construction. 70 thousand people live here. The substation will create the necessary power reserve for connecting new consumers to the power supply system. In the harsh conditions of the pandemic, Rosseti and Lenenergo have fulfilled all their investment obligations, “Beglov said.

The 126 MVA substation is equipped with modern switching and power equipment, including two 63 MVA transformers each. Switchgears 110 kV and 10 kV are located in closed rooms. This reduces the noise level and fire hazard. At the facility, automated control systems and commercial metering of electricity have been introduced, and 100% remote observability is ensured.

“In the near future, a comprehensive project for the development of a 35–110 kV network in the Petrogradsky district of the city will be completed in St. Petersburg, and in the Central district, we will commission a new 110 kV substation“ Graftio ”. Like today’s launch of the Konnaya substation, these measures are aimed at solving the main task – creating a reliable and efficient energy system that will help realize the potential of the Northern capital, ”Ryumin added.