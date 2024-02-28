In the Sverdlovsk region, after a large-scale reconstruction, the 110 kV Pyshma substation was opened. This was reported by the press service of Rosseti.

The substation is designed to supply power to consumers in the urban district of Verkhnyaya Pyshma, located in the north of the Yekaterinburg agglomeration. The cost of the work amounted to 1.5 billion rubles.

According to the head of Rosseti, Andrey Ryumin, the Pyshma substation is a modern energy facility. “100% of the equipment installed here was manufactured in Russia. Traditionally, Ural enterprises are among the suppliers,” noted the general director. He emphasized that the Sverdlovsk region is one of the main industrial centers of Russia, and the task of energy workers is to “promote the full disclosure of its potential.”

During the reconstruction, the substation was equipped with 120 MVA power transformers, highly reliable SF6 circuit breakers, and microprocessor protection. Intelligent process control and electricity metering systems were introduced, and remote monitoring of equipment operation was provided.

“Verkhnyaya Pyshma is one of the most dynamically developing cities in the Sverdlovsk region. A lot of projects are being built here – both housing and social construction. Just recently we introduced a tram depot. Therefore, it is so important to create the necessary conditions to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the territory,” said Governor Evgeny Kuyvashev.

Also today, a working meeting between Kuyvashev and Ryumin took place. The parties outlined further areas of joint work. Ryumin, in particular, noted that Rosseti plans to allocate more than 12 billion rubles in 2024 for the modernization and development of the region’s network complex. Priority projects include the reconstruction of the 500 kV Yuzhnaya, 220 kV Kachkanar and 110 kV Sverdlovskaya substations, and the construction of a modern 110 kV Chekmash power center.