Roberto Rossellini (Rome, May 8, 1906 – Rome, June 3, 1977) lived cinema from his earliest childhood. From a very young age, he watched a huge number of movies. In addition, his father, passionate about the arts and letters, organized meetings and gatherings at his home on Sunday afternoons with the great intellectuals and artists of the time, so young Roberto grew up in that environment.

This, together with the great cinematographic knowledge that he possessed, caused that when he finished his studies he decided to work in the cinema, taking advantage of his father’s friendships with producers and film directors. He makes montages, documentaries, writes arguments that others sign … His apprenticeship also takes place at the Luce Institute, where between 1936 and 1941 he made a series of documentary short films (‘Prélude à l’aprés-midi d’un faune’, from 1939, after which he assisted Goffredo Alessandrini in the filming of ‘Luciano Serra pilota’, one of the most successful Italian films of the first half of the century. In 1940 he directed the short documentaries ‘Il tacchino prepotente’, ‘La vispa Teresa’ or “Underwater Fantasy.” In addition, he is the assistant director of Francesco De Robertis in “Uomini sui Fondo”.

‘The white ship’.

In 1940 he prepared his first feature film, which will premiere in 1941, ‘La nave blanca’, the first of the so-called ‘fascist trilogy’: Benito Mussolini’s Italy had entered the war alongside Nazi Germany, and the country’s authorities promoted war films that would encourage war morale. But Rossellini, a profound humanist, resisted this propaganda film and always I was looking for the human side over the warlike side. The trilogy would be completed with together ‘Un pilota ritorna’ (1942) and ‘Uomo dalla Croce’ (1943). In this stage his friendship and cooperation with Federico Fellini and Aldo Fabrizi emerged.

‘The white ship’ is written by Rossellini together with Francesco De Robertis and is filmed, with non-professional actors, on a real warship, the hospital ship ‘Arno’, as well as the port of Taranto (Apulia). The film shows how on an Italian warship about to go into combat, a group of sailors laugh at the letter that a war godmother has sent to one of her companions. However, later on, those laughs will turn to envy. A propaganda film intended to boost the morale of Italians, but which at the same time contains a very human message. Sailors on board are shown as ordinary young men with ordinary feelings: they long for home, they think about the girl they left behind, they try to cheer each other up in moments of relaxation … And when Rossellini’s camera shows them in the heat of battle , does not hide the fact that many die or suffer severe burns. Of course, it is not very effective as an element of propaganda.

Officials hardly ever appear, and these are reduced to the condition of men who try to carry out their task in the most competent way possible. While sailors are never shown acting heroically, they are men doing their duty, The movie uses (to surprisingly good dramatic effect) documentary images filmed on July 9, 1940 in a confrontation in Punta Stilo) and on November 27, 1940 in the battle of Cabo Teulada.

‘The White Ship’ premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 14, 1941 where it was awarded the ‘Fascist Party Cup’, despite not containing patriotic exaltations, much less fascist. But the film does contain a fundamental aspect, an almost documentary tone that Rossellini would set in motion with neorealism once Rome was liberated with ‘Rome, open city’.