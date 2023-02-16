Rossella Di Fuorti’s family was keen to specify that they never accused the restaurant: the statements of the lawyer

For the family and for all those who loved a Rossella DiFuorti, it is a moment of agony and sadness. Sadly they have had to deal with a sudden and heartbreaking loss, which has shocked them and now they are only asking for justice to be done and for the truth to come out.

Tomorrow, Friday 17 February, the task for the autopsy and only this exam will give concrete answers on what happened to the young mother.

It was February 9, when Rossella with some of her friends and family went to a sushi restaurant in the West Naples area. She wanted to celebrate her birthday and so far everything was going normally.

However, around 15, once she returned to her home in Soccavo, she began to feel bad. She had vomiting, dysentery and, finally, a cardiac arrest led to his death.

His family members say his condition is you get worse in a few minutes. Until unfortunately the sad epilogue. His loved ones through their lawyer Sergio Pisanion the incident, they wanted to clarify:

We don’t know what caused Rossella’s death. We are awaiting the results of the autopsy and food tests, but we have never wanted to accuse the restaurant.

The investigation into the death of Rossella Di Fuorti

After the woman’s death, the police arrived at the house and tried to understand what had happened. When the agents learned that she had gone to eat at that restaurant, they started the investigation.

The Nas intervened in the room and carried out all the necessary checks. They have blocked all foods present, to do the sampleswhich will be analysed.

Subsequently, after a check by the ASL, they ordered the closure of the activity. This is because they have been found inside serious sanitation shortages. Now it will only be the autopsy to give answers to the family on what could have happened to the young mother, who left behind 2 children.