It’s over between Rossella Brescia and the choreographer Luciano Mattia Cannito. The dancer, actress and radio host herself announced it in an interview with Evening Courier.

The breakup dates back to the beginning of the summer, while Brescia was busy filming Riccardo Cannella’s new film, entitled Jastimari. “A story that had lasted twenty years ended. It happened while I was shooting the film,” she explains, who is now on holiday in Greece with her friend Annalisa Leo.

The 53-year-old radio speaker confides that she is suffering a lot from the separation: “I didn’t decide it,” she clarifies. “It was a shock for me. If you don’t know why it happens, it’s harder. However, we remained friends, I hear from his daughter, who I practically watched grow up. I always try to stay in harmony with people: resentment saps my energy.”

“However,” she tries to smile, “if Jennifer Aniston did it after Brad Pitt left her, I can do it too. And I don’t have to compete with Angelina Jolie. At least in that case there was a reason.”

In the interview Rossella Brescia also answers a question about motherhood: “I wanted children and I did things to have them – she says – but they didn’t come. But I don’t regret it. It’s the others who make you feel bad about it. Now they’ve stopped, but before they always asked me: when are you going to have a child?”.

The former dancer of Happy Sunday – who today divides her time between her show on RDS and the theater – got together with Cannito after her divorce from director Paolo Cenci, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2008. Cannito, 62, after a long career on the most prestigious stages in the world, has been president of the Teatro Nazionale della Città di Napoli since May 2023.

