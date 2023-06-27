Breaking the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station (HPP) may threaten the risk of the spread of anthrax, about which the Rosselkhoznadzor informed the Ministry of Agriculture and the government of the Kherson region, head of the department Sergey Dankvert said on June 27.

“According to the information we have, vaccination of animals against anthrax was not properly organized in the Kherson region. Two anthrax cattle burial grounds are located in the Aleshkinsky district, another one is in the Golopristansky district,” he said.RIA News“.

Rosselkhoznadzor also sent a draft of measures to reduce the environmental consequences of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam failure to Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko.

The terrorist act at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was committed on the night of June 6, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded.

On the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of territories, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack.

On June 24, the acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo reported that almost 60% of households in the region that were flooded as a result of the destruction of the station had already been freed from water.

Before that, on June 21, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that 2,000 people had been rescued and more than 8,000 had been evacuated. Kurenkov added that 1,935 people are in 21 temporary accommodation centers, they are provided with the necessary assistance, food and basic necessities are provided.

Kakhovskaya HPP is the sixth and lowest station on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir feed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.