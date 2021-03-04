Rosselkhoznadzor has banned the supply of hatching eggs and live poultry from one Italian and one Swedish region. This was announced on Thursday, March 4 press service departments.

“In connection with the deterioration of the epizootic situation for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions on the import of live poultry and poultry products into Russia from the Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia on March 4, 2021. A similar ban since March 4 applies to the administrative territory of Sweden – the Estergötland county, ”the message says.

On the eve, the import of these products from the Vysočina region, the Pardubice region and the Plze region of the Czech Republic was also limited.

It is emphasized that, in addition to the above, the import of poultry meat, finished poultry meat products into Russia was limited – the exceptions are goods subject to processing, which ensures the destruction of avian influenza viruses, – feed and feed additives for birds (except for variants of plant origin, chemical and microbiological synthesis) … Rosselkhoznadzor also restricted the transit of live birds through the territory of Russia.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Agriculture said that the restoration of the production of poultry and eggs in Russia is expected by May this year, which will contribute to the stabilization of prices.

Among the factors increasing the cost, the ministry named, in particular, the outbreaks of bird flu currently observed in the EU countries, which are the main suppliers of hatching eggs for Russian broiler poultry farms. The current situation made it necessary to adjust the geography of supplies. At the same time, the ministry pointed out that the country’s internal needs are met by 80% at the expense of its own production.

On March 2, General Director of the National Union of Poultry Breeders Sergei Lakhtyukhov said that the largest Russian poultry breeders agreed not to raise the selling prices for socially significant products for two months.

On March 1, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) received an order from First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov and began checking chicken and chicken meat producers for compliance with the requirements of antimonopoly legislation.

Earlier in the day, Belousov instructed the FAS to promptly check the producers of chicken and eggs for the justification of price increases and abuse of dominant position. The Ministry of Agriculture reported on February 17 that the cost of poultry meat and eggs may rise, but remain within the framework of food inflation.