The crash between the two motorcycles, in which three people lost their lives, occurred in Itri, in the province of Latina

Another tragedy on Italian roads. In a dramatic accident, which took place yesterday afternoon, Saturday 18 February, they lost their lives three people very young people who were aboard two motorcycles. A woman and a man were traveling on one motorcycle, a 23-year-old boy on another.

The accident occurred around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon Itriin the province of Latina, more precisely on the regional road 83.

Two motorcycleswith a total of three people on board, collided head-on at Curvone Belvedere, both crashing to the ground.

Some passers-by immediately warned i rescuers, who immediately reached the place aboard medical cars and two ambulances. Unfortunately, the intervention of the doctors on the spot was of no use, who could only ascertain the death of all three.

On the spot also the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri, who took care of carrying out all the case findings.

Who were the three people who died

They were called Rosanna Addessi, Guido De Filippis And Daniel Materazzothe three victims of the terrible crash, and were originally from Itri, Fondi and Arce, all localities in the area. They were 47, 44 and 28 years old.

The first two, Rosanna and Guido, formed one couple and they traveled aboard one of the two motorcycles. The 47-year-old had graduated just 5 days ago and was a Red Cross volunteer. The latter has published a touching message of condolence on her social networks to greet her:

Rosanna your smile and your stubbornness has accompanied and distinguished all your activities within our Association, You have enriched the moments spent together, both in everyday life and in emergency situations. Unfortunately fate was cruel and snatched you from life too soon…. May the earth be light on you…. The Committee, your grieving colleagues join the pain of your family … We want to remember you like this, between us, while reading the 7 Principles

Daniel, the 28 year old boylived and worked in Arce, where he managed a pizzeria. Many messages of condolence for him too, including that of the mayor Luigi Germani.