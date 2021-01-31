The lyrics of Una y otra vez were composed by Diego Dibós, how did this work come to fruition?

It was born from the Sinargollas production company, I was recording the series Aislados. They were looking for music. They called Diego to compose and they called me to sing. When I heard the song, I loved it. It seems to me that the lyrics are super powerful. We recorded it, but finally it didn’t appear in the series, they couldn’t place it. It seems that it did not coincide with the story, so I said to myself ‘this song cannot stay there’. So, they offered to shoot a video clip that I just released. It’s on my YouTube channel and on digital music platforms. It is very beautiful, and it adds one more step in my singing career.

At the end of last year you released Perdóname, with Jose Val. What differences could you mention between that duo collaboration, with this new single?

It is different. José composed that song in a more danceable, more urban rhythm. We are very good friends. The work was very simple, even though we were far away. We recorded the song together before the pandemic. We each recorded a video at home and we also put some promotion on this topic, which is completely different from what I’m doing right now. Over and over again, it is a ballad that has very powerful lyrics, and in which I am alone. It’s easier for her to go to a TV show to sing it. With José we were in some programs on Zoom, but it was a bit complicated. I’m looking forward to the day of doing a concert and being able to sing all these songs live.

On which beach was the video filmed and what was it like working with Guty Carrera?

Edith Tapia, Guty’s mother, was the general producer of the video. When we were creating the story for the video, I said ‘we have to get a hottie’, ‘someone who’s not such a chibolo’ because I’m already a big woman, ‘and be a churro’. Guty was in Mexico, but it just happened that he was coming to Lima for a few days for paperwork. Then Edith asked him to see if he could, and with all the best vibes he said yes. It is a beach in the north of Lima, passing Chancay, but I don’t remember the name. It is half hidden, there was a lot of wind. We were a minimal team with all the care of the case. Guty and I with molecular tests. But it was a nice experience to be able, within our confinement, to go out and record this video with friends.

The theme of your music is romantic in pop. Have you toyed with the idea of ​​flirting with something more urban, or maybe another genre?

Now singing this song I feel like it’s totally my thing. I love this line. Between pop, pop ballad, romantic ballads. But get much more into what is a reggaeton hard, no way. (Laughter) But there is more danceable music, like Perdóname was, a much more rhythmic song that can be danced without becoming strong reggaeton. I also have a material ready to be released, a complete album for children. I had planned to launch it in March, but now with this stoppage it might take me a little longer.

How long would it be ready?

It’s ready. I’m going to upload it to digital platforms, song by song. There are eight songs composed by me. The musical production is also by Diego Dibós. He helped me make these songs. Each one tries to leave a beautiful thought for the family, for the children. It highlights the values ​​of being grateful, of looking at life from a positive side, of respecting our differences. Each song has a specific theme focused on values. It’s pop, with a super fresh and current sound. For the first single I also want to record a video. That does not mean that I continue to make songs for greats and romantic ballads, but this album is something very special because it was something I felt I had to do to contribute to the musical world of children, which sometimes I feel has a very big void.

I imagine that you have been inspired by your little ones, and that they have been your best judges to make this material.

Yes anyway! I have had the idea of ​​the children’s album for a long time. Since I was a mother and my friends told me, ‘How lucky that you can sing to your daughters and it comes out beautiful.’ ‘Why don’t you make a record, pass it on to me, and I give it to my children?’ And I said, ‘it’s not a bad idea’, to share this gift that I have with other moms. Every day he helps me create these songs and they are things that I talk about with my daughters. I have put the songs on them and they tell me which ones they like the most and which ones the least. In one pair they also come out singing in the choirs. It is a project well from the heart and I hope it reaches a lot of people. What follows in my music is this. Right now I want to give it full to Once and Again so that it reaches a lot of people, and I also already have two other songs already written and almost in a demo to be released throughout this year.

Returning to Once and Again, the lyrics and the clip highlight the case of a toxic relationship, do you think that people can put up with a lot for love, to the point of falling into a denial of reality?

Totally. I think that all or most of us have been in a relationship where you know that it is not good for you to continue. That you already have to finish, that you have already tried, that you have already forgiven, that you have already allowed many things, but you don’t dare to finish because you are hooked or because you are afraid of being left alone, or what they will say, or what comes next. You do not dare to cut with something that you know is not good for you. This is the story of a woman who is in such a relationship, and practically begs or asks this couple not to come back again. He says, ‘if you’re going to come, let it be to say goodbye, and let’s leave it here and bye.’ People already write to me, ‘I’ve been through the same thing.’ That’s the beauty of music that touches the lives of many people in some way.

Do you think it is difficult to renew trust in a relationship when it has already been lost?

Yes, each story is different, but when things happen that are difficult to forgive or trust is lost, it is very difficult to resume the relationship and make it as good as it was at some point. I think one must acknowledge when it was time to end the relationship. For your own good. You have to put yourself first and love yourself a lot, and have someone who adds to you and not on the contrary, who subtracts you, who does you harm .

In the clip, the problems begin with a message that reaches Guty’s cell phone. It is something that happens a lot.

Yes, we wanted to put something super close because I think that is one of the stories that happens most now with the cell phone. It is very clear in the video, but the lyrics go much further. It encompasses many more things, like those relationships where the man ends you, goes off with another, and then comes back and says, ‘I need time to think. In truth he is not thinking anything, but he left with another and when he returned he says, ‘Now, I am going to put my heart into her. But in the video it seemed ideal to put that little moment where you see that the ‘leg’ is taking its feet off the plate.

How have you felt entering the musical field? Is it how you imagined it?

Yes, the world of music is different from that of acting. I am an actress and I will be an actress until I am old and they give me grandmother roles. I handle very well in the world of acting and I know. But in music I am learning. I like it because singing is something very authentic, and you are yourself performing a song. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do too, and in some way or another I’ve done it with musicals and singing other songs, but now I’m taking it more seriously. It’s not a group thing where the actor or the cast of a play welcomes you, but rather here I am alone raising my flag saying, ‘hey, here I am’.

You have worked in almost everything within entertainment, actress, host, singer, in which area have you felt most comfortable?

Yes, I have been fortunate to be a little bit everywhere. To develop a lot in other areas such as acting, driving, cinema, theater. When I have the opportunity to do a musical theater work where I sing and act at the same time, it is for me top. The most. I like very much. Now, in the world of music, when I did concerts before the pandemic at the Barranco Station, and other places, I was dying of nerves before entering the stage. As if it was always the first time. But I love being there sharing my music. It is difficult to choose just one thing. I feel rather that at this point in my life everything complements me, and I do not rule out growing in other areas as well. Like writing a book, for example.

Lately, many cases of harassment or abuse of women have been reported in the entertainment industry, examples abound. Have you ever gone through something similar throughout your career or did you feel that someone wanted to take advantage of you in some way?

Thank God I have not gone through any situation like this, nor that I have felt uncomfortable. I’ve had scenes where I’ve been scantily clad in front of a director or colleagues, and everything has always been as it should be, very respectful. Professional. I have not been through that, nor have I had knowledge of someone close to me who has. But yes, Seeing so much news of harassment in the industry is unfortunate. It seems to me good that we raise our voices and that we do not allow those things to continue happening .

How did the closing of the theaters by the quarantine affect you in the beginning, and how do you see it now after almost a year?

The quarantine caught me when I had just re-released the second season of the musical Madres, with Rebeca Escribns, Alexandra Graña and Erika Villalobos. We were shocked because we thought we were going to return in fifteen days. Now, after a year of pandemic and being without theaters, the truth is that it is very difficult to program or see in the near future that we will return. Hope is never lost, but we already assume as artists to seek new paths from our homes. Creating things for the web. I have done web programs last year. Colleagues of mine do one-person shows, microtheater, all through screens. We have had to adjust to this situation, but with a sad heart because we need the stage.

Does that adaptation made by the theater seem valid to you? Some more traditional voices say that it is not theater in itself, and that it should have another name.

Definitely a new name would have to appear for this type of performance, because we have acting in movies, in series, in novels, in theater. And this is a virtual theater. I do not think it should be belittled or criticized . On the contrary, I admire people who create new things to stay current, and to continue transmitting things that the public needs. Finally, the public that is in their homes also needs art. You need to see stories, be moved, laugh, be scared and we are there for that. I think it’s super cool that these platforms exist and this way that we continue to create and people continue to receive art.

Any final message for these days to come?

A message of hope for the people. May they be calm, take care of themselves, stay at home, and may we pray for our Peru.

