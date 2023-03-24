A month has passed since the disappearance of Lucia Zagaria, the wife of Lino Banfi. The woman was 85 years old and had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time. A month after her death, her daughter Rossana Banfi he wanted to remember his mother through a sweet dedication published on social networks. Let’s find out all the details together.

On February 22, 2023 she passed away Lucia Zagaria. Lino Banfi’s wife died at the age of 85 and was suffering from a degenerative disease: Alzheimer’s. A month after her death, the I remember of the woman. In particular, her daughter Rossana Banfi published a photo of her on her Instagram profile which portrays her alongside her mother. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

A month. Mom forever.

Rossana Banfi has always considered her mother and father an example to follow for their strength, their courage and their determination. After the disappearance of Lucia Zagaria, she to release some declaration it was also Lino Banfi. The famous actor and his partner have been linked for 60 years. The two lived a Love strong and indissoluble which, despite the passage of time, has never changed:

I don’t accept that my wife isn’t well, the thing that makes me angry is that, after years of sacrifices, I would have liked to spend my life peacefully with her

On the occasion of ainterview released a few months ago, Lino Banfi had let himself go to unprecedented confessions expressing their own emotions:

I’ll give the example of a photo: if you tear it you can join it with any type of glue, but it remains detached. The later that happens the more you think about the time you spent with her

Furthermore, he had said that he shared the same ache with Maria De Filippi who recently lost hers company Maurice Costanzo: