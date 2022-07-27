Frankfurt (dpa)

Marco Reus, the former Bundesliga player who was diagnosed with a testicular tumor in 2016, has called on clubs’ medical devices to make testicular examinations mandatory.

During the last period, it was found that several players in the Bundesliga had testicular tumors, including Sebastian Haller of Borussia Dortmund, Marco Richter of Hertha Berlin, and Timo Baumgartel of Union Berlin.

Haller’s condition was diagnosed just weeks after he joined Dortmund, and underwent medical examinations that did not reveal at the time the problem he was suffering from in the testicle.

For former Eintracht Frankfurt defender Ross, it is time to take action.

Ross, 36, who had surgery in 2016, said: “I think it would be a good thing to think about this becoming part of our regular medical exams. An examination of the heart and lungs is performed, and an examination of the testicles may be included. It takes two minutes.

He pointed out that comprehensive examinations of the players when they return to preparation for the season, can also be useful.

“This could prevent worse consequences, there’s no doubt about that,” Ross added.