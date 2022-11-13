Few topics have divided fans like Sprint races. Introduced in 2021 with the official name of Sprint Qualifying, the Saturday race was the answer to the new logic that govern Formula 1, if only since the management passed to the Americans of Liberty Media in 2017. The new owners – in line with the reference culture – have laid the foundations to gradually transform sport into an entertainment product to be sold to televisions which have long insisted that each session of a Grand Prix offer something up for grabs (be it pole position, the Grand Prix grid or Sunday itself).

He also expressed himself on the subject Ross Brawngreat ‘sponsor’ of the Sprint Race project as well as general manager and sports manager of the Formula 1 project. The British manager, exalted by the fights on Saturday in Sao Paulo, analyzed the sporting and organizational aspects: “The Brazilian was the last Sprint of the season. We thought this was one of the tracks on which to organize the Saturday race and we were rewarded. They are one hundred kilometers, without the obligation to change tires, so the choice of the circuit in which to use this format is absolutely fundamental. We saw a fantastic show in Brazil, so now is the time to take the next step“.

In this regard, the former Benetton technical manager declared: “I don’t think we need to make a revolution, as the structure of the event is greatalthough it is necessary to analyze the role played by the free session on Saturday morning, which may seem a bit boring. However, we should never forget that the underlying point is to make every single day of the event action packed on the track. The Fridays and Saturdays of Interlagos proved fantastic, now we are hoping for the Grand Prix, but in general both for the spectators present at the racetrack and for those who attend the event in their homes we could not ask for more.“. In 2023 it has already been made official that the Sprints will be increased to six. “It is likely that Brazil will be among them – the former Ferrari technical director smiled – but we are working on finding the best tracks and we will continue on this line to ensure the best possible outcome of the product“.