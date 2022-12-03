As it is known, Ross Brawn he decided to leave Formula 1 permanently, after having been part of it since the mid-1970s in the most disparate roles, from mechanic to technical director, up to team principal and managing director of the category. This brilliant career of his also gave him an honorary degree in mechanical engineering at the Ancona Polytechnic in 2003, with a lectio doctoralis that retraced the Ferrari domination of the early 2000s and entitled: “Ferrari Formula One. Is there a secret to its success?“. Having just turned 68, the Englishman has decided to enjoy his well-deserved retirement, although some media outlets have compared him to his return to Maranello, coinciding with Mattia Binotto’s farewell to the Italian team, a return excluded from retirement, a few communicated days ago.

Brawn, in his traditional comment column published on the Formula 1 website, wanted to analyze the entire championship from his authoritative point of view: “Over the course of the season we lived some really great racing. We had a slow start from Red Bull, held back by a few initial hitches. Ferrari had started well, but then suffered a comeback from Red Bull. The best thing about this 2022 was the close races with lots of battles, the most fun: we saw better races than in the past“. The experienced English manager then continued: “Max Verstappen has consolidated his status as world champion and we have seen a great performance from Red Bull. But Ferrari have taken another step forward and they are to be congratulated on their solid performance and progress. Double second place is a good basis for next year. Mercedes, on the other hand, had a particular year, struggling with a car that was difficult to make the most of, although the drivers never gave up. But I know them and they will come back strong again next year. The hope is to see other teams challenge the top three, it would be the icing on the cake and make everything even more exciting.”