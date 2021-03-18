Rosrybolovstvo denied reports of a possible shortage and rise in prices for ivasi sardines. This was announced on Thursday, March 18, by the press service of the department.

“There are no objective reasons for the reduction in the production of Iwashi sardine,” they noted.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that the Far Eastern companies Tralflot and Sofko warned of the risk of “large-scale disruptions” in the extraction of Iwashi sardine, which could result in a “significant” increase in prices for some of the fish products. Reported about it RBK with reference to a copy of the letter from the CEO of the companies Vladimir Rekasov to the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Victoria Abramchenko.

In particular, disruptions in the fishery are expected due to the entry into force of a new requirement for the customs declaration of vessels.

It was noted that at present, Ivasi sardine is the cheapest fish in Russia: one kilogram with delivery to the port of Vladivostok costs 40–45 rubles from fishermen, according to Rekasov. So, at the same time, a kilogram of pollock, which has fallen in price this year, costs 68 rubles for fishermen in the Far East, and 65 rubles for Pacific herring.

On February 12, it was reported that wholesale prices for pollock in the Far East in February fell to their lowest levels in the past few years.

At the beginning of February this year, pollock from wholesalers costs 65 rubles per 1 kg, and last year the price was kept at the level of 102 rubles. In the central part of Russia, a kilogram of this fish has fallen in price from 123 rubles to 85. A decrease in the price of pollock has been observed since January 2020.

Then it was clarified that the collapse of wholesale prices occurred due to the closure of Chinese ports.