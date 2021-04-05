Rosreestr has developed a bill that will simplify the registration of rights to land and real estate. This is stated on the site departments on Monday 5 April.

According to Rosreestr, such actions will solve the problem of re-registration of rights under old-style documents. In addition, residential buildings built on land plots for which there are no title documents can be legalized, the statement said.

So, at the moment, it is extremely difficult to make valid the right of the heir to the plot, which was previously given to the previous owners on the basis of the right of permanent use. According to the deputy head of the department Alexei Butovetsky, the reason for this is both the unfinished land reform of the 1990s, and the very need to contact the relevant authorities for the procedure.

“In this regard, Rosreestr proposes to recognize the ownership rights of citizens to land plots by virtue of the law. Thus, all the rights of citizens of permanent use, life-long inherited possession, by virtue of the law, will be recognized as the right of ownership, regardless of the type of their permitted use, ”he emphasizes.

The department also notes the difficulty of legalizing housing due to the lack of necessary documents. That is why the bill offers a simplified form of this procedure.

To do this, citizens will need to indicate the date of construction of the house (it must be built before May 1998) and its location. After that, the Russians will have to submit an application to the local government.

On March 31, it became known that the Federation Council of the Russian Federation approved the law on “garage amnesty”. Russian citizens will be able to formalize the rights to land plots that are in state and municipal ownership, where their garages were built.