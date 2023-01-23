In Russia, they proposed to cancel licenses for the transportation of waste of 1-4 hazard classes

Russia may cancel the mandatory licensing of companies for the transportation of waste of 1-4 hazard classes. This initiative was made by Rosprirodnadzor, it was supported by the Ministry of Economic Development. About it report Izvestia, citing a letter from Deputy Economic Development Minister Alexei Khersontsev, which he sent to the relevant departments.

Hazard classes 1–4 include waste containing substances harmful to human health and the environment. In particular, we are talking about products containing mercury, batteries, used oils and refined products, as well as plastic and rubber products.

It is noted that now companies are required to obtain licenses from Rosprirodnadzor, but this is a costly and lengthy procedure that can cost 350 thousand rubles. In addition, the validity of licenses is limited to a specific subject of the Russian Federation, and in order to be able to work in another region, you need to obtain a new document. The proposed measure will help reduce the burden on businesses and reduce the waste collection rate.

Earlier it was reported that textile waste in Russia was proposed to be separated into a separate category in the waste classifier in order to regulate their collection and disposal.