The claim of the Yenisei Department of Rosprirodnadzor against the Norilsk Nickel company for compensation for damage in the amount of 12.5 million rubles for wastewater discharge was submitted to the Arbitration Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This is reported on court website…

“On February 25, 2021, the Arbitration Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory received a statement of claim from the Yenisei Interregional Directorate of Rosprirodnadzor (hereinafter – Rosprirodnadzor) against PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel regarding compensation for harm caused to the environment (soil) in the city of Norilsk in the Krasnoyarsk Territory as a result of wastewater discharge” , – noted in the message.

The issue of accepting the claim for production will be decided within five working days.

The statement of claim states that Rosprirodnadzor established that on June 28, 2020, Norilsk Nickel employees threw two flexible pipelines connected to a floating pumping unit through the body of the downstream dam. This was done with the aim of discharging wastewater from the tailing dump of the Talnakh Concentrating Plant (TOF) to the adjacent land plots of the Norilsk tundra zone. As a result, sewage discharged onto the soil contaminated it.

According to Norilsk Nickel, two cases of industrial water discharge from the tailing dump of the Pacific Fleet into the adjacent territory were identified at the plant. Examination of water samples showed that the discharge did not have a negative impact on the environment. Experts from the Center for Laboratory Analysis and Technical Measurements (TsLATI, part of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources) confirmed this.

Norilsk Nickel called such actions of the operating personnel unacceptable. The company declared zero tolerance for environmental violations, promising to apply tough sanctions if they are found.

On July 13, the director, chief engineer and his deputy for operation, industrial and environmental safety of hydraulic structures were dismissed based on the results of an internal investigation of what happened at the factory.

This is the second incident with Norilsk Nickel companies in recent years. On May 29, 2020, on the territory of TPP-3 of the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEK, a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel), a diesel fuel storage tank was depressurized. As a result, about 20 thousand tons of fuel spilled, which fell into two rivers – Ambarnaya and Daldykan. In the state of emergency, a federal emergency was declared.

In connection with the incident, a criminal case was initiated, the employees of the CHP plant were detained.

In early February of this year, the arbitration court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory decided to recover 146.2 billion rubles from NTEK JSC for environmental damage from the accident, almost completely satisfying the claim of Rosprirodnadzor. In the same month, Norilsk Nickel also received a claim from the Krasnoyarsk Territory for compensation for damage to wildlife objects in connection with an accident at a thermal power plant in the amount of 494 million rubles.

In addition, the Yenisei department of Rostekhnadzor announced that it would fine the expert organization Safety in Industry, which inspected the reservoir at the Norilsk CHPP, by 1 million rubles.