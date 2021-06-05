The oil spill from the pipeline in Komi is tens of times less than the spill in Norilsk, however, the specific damage per ton of oil is most likely greater. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by the head of Rosprirodnadzor Svetlana Radionova on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“You say: 21 thousand tons of oil [у структуры «Норникеля» в Норильске – Ред.] or 70 or 100 tons of oil [у «Лукойл» в Коми — Ред.] <…> There is a difference in numbers and in zeros. For 13 tons of 300 – 317 million total damage. Is it a lot or a little? For me, the ideal number is zero. The method is clear, I think that Lukoil will even be more expensive per ton of oil than Norilsk, – said Radionova “RIA News”…

According to Rosprirodnadzor, the preliminary amount of environmental damage from the accident in Komi amounted to 314 million rubles, while the environmental damage from the diesel spill in Norilsk amounted to 147 billion rubles.

According to the head of the department, companies are looking for loopholes to reduce the scale of accidents.

“I would not say that companies are trying to create these problems on purpose. Probably, on the ground it happens – fear and a desire, first of all, from their own leadership to hide the scale of what they have done. Of course, if the companies have such a loophole: let’s say, five tons is not a Rostekhnadzor accident, so everyone claims that they have 4-4, 5-3 tons. In such cases, we react toughly, ”concluded Radionova.

On June 4, the president of Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, announced that the company was ready to fulfill the requirement of Rosprirodnadzor for compensation for damage from an oil spill in Komi. At the same time, he added that he did not agree with the amount at which the department estimated the damage from the spill.

On the eve of Radionova, during her speech at the SPIEF, she said that the damage to the environment from the oil spill at the Lukoil field in Komi, according to preliminary data, amounted to more than 300 million rubles.

The oil spill into the Kolva River occurred on May 11. The next day, the head of the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Yuri Bezdudny, said that the source of pollution was the oil-gathering reservoir of one of the wells of the Osh field.

The spill was caused by the depressurization of the pipeline operated by LUKOIL-Komi. The spill occurred at a distance of about 300 m from the coastline of the Kolva River. The area of ​​contaminated land is about 1.3 hectares. The banks of the Kolva, Usa and Pechora rivers turned out to be contaminated with oil products.

On May 31, a criminal case was opened on this fact.

The accident at TPP-3 in Norilsk occurred in May 2020. About 20 thousand tons of fuel spilled due to the depressurization of the diesel storage tank, which occurred against the background of a sudden subsidence of the supports. Oil products got into two rivers – Ambarnaya and Daldykan.

On the fact of the incident, several criminal cases were initiated at once, which were combined into one proceeding. Rosprirodnadzor estimated the environmental damage from the accident at 148 billion rubles. Norilsk Nickel confirmed its commitment to liquidate the consequences of the emergency at its own expense.