The Central Black Earth Interregional Department of Rosprirodnadzor summed up the results of 2020, according to which the damage caused to the environment by the enterprises of the Lipetsk region amounted to almost half of the damage to all regions of the Black Earth Region.

This year, employees of the department revealed the facts of pollution of the Usman river in the Lipetsk region four times. The Lipetskoblvodokanal was to blame in all cases. The total amount of damage to the rivers Usman, Don and Stanovaya Ryasa amounted to more than 210.5 million rubles, specifies GOROD48…

The fact of excess concentration of pollutants was revealed at the “Centrolit” landfill. This negatively affected the condition of the adjacent lands. The amount of damage amounted to 192 thousand rubles.

Also, numerous violations of environmental legislation were recorded on the territory of agricultural facilities.

In total, the regions of the Chernozem region caused damage to the environment in the amount of 428 million rubles, of which the damage to water bodies reached 415 million rubles.