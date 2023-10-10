Rospotrebnadzor will help tourists who have purchased trips to Israel, according to an October 10 message on website departments.

Experts noted that Art. 7 of the Law “On Protection of Consumer Rights” guarantees the consumer the right to services that are safe for health.

“Every tourist, in accordance with the provisions of Art. 6 of the Law “On the Fundamentals of Tourism Activities in the Russian Federation” (hereinafter referred to as Law No. 132-FZ), in preparation for a trip and during its completion, including transit, has the right to ensure its consumer rights and unhindered receipt of emergency medical care,” added the department.

As follows from Art. 14 of Law No. 132-FZ, in the event of circumstances that threaten tourists, they have the right to demand in court the termination of the contract for the sale of a tourist product or its modification.

“In this case, upon termination of the contract for the sale of a tourist product before the start of the trip, “the tourist and (or) other customer is returned a sum of money equal to the total price of the tourist product, and after the start of the trip – part of it in an amount proportional to the cost of services not provided to the tourist,” – Rospotrebnadzor continued.

For consumers who have already concluded an agreement, it is important to keep in mind that information from an authorized government agency about the presence of a threat in the country of temporary residence becomes evidence of an obvious deterioration in the travel conditions specified in the agreement. This allows you to demand a change or termination of the contract for the sale of a tourism product due to a significant change in the circumstances from which the parties proceeded when concluding it.

On October 8, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development informed tour operators, travel agents and tourists about the security threat in Israel, and also posted relevant recommendations. Russians in the country were advised to monitor messages from local authorities and follow their instructions.

The department also recommended that tourism operators suspend the sale of tours to Israel, as well as inform tourists about the situation in the country and ways to change or terminate the contract for the provision of tourism services.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement invaded the border areas in the south of the country. The Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords. The next day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that most of the Hamas militants who had penetrated beyond the Gaza Strip had been destroyed in Israel. Thus, the first stage of Operation Iron Swords was completed. Among other things, Israel officially announced that the country was entering a “state of war.”

The Israeli Embassy in the US reported on October 10 that the death toll now stands at 1,008, with at least 3,418 injured. In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that since the beginning of the escalation in the Gaza Strip, 788 Palestinians have been killed.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.