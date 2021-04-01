The threat of new pandemics will recur more often in the future due to the trend towards globalization. This was warned by the advisor to the director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Maleev, reports RIA News…

“Recently, given globalization and the fact that we can identify each disease, there is a threat that pandemics will recur more often, but the pathogen will be different,” Maleev said.

So, when a large focus of infection appears anywhere in the world, it will easily be transferred to new territory, the scientist explained. And to predict with which virus the new pandemic will be associated, according to Maleev, it is not possible. But national governments must be prepared for this scenario.

Earlier, Maleev said that in the summer, a significant decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 is possible, since the coronavirus is seasonal in nature. At the same time, according to the expert, the coronavirus pandemic in the world will not end in 2021.