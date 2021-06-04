Many Russians prefer to spend their summer holidays in the south. Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor, Head of the Laboratory of Disinsection Problems of the Institute of Disinfectology of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Svetlana Roslavtseva on Friday, June 4, in an interview with the radio Sputnik warned about dangerous local insects and told how to defend against them.

According to the expert, recently a new species of mosquitoes for this region has appeared on the Black Sea coast – tiger mosquitoes, which are carriers of dangerous diseases. Tiger mosquitoes are easily recognizable by the black and white stripes on their legs and body.

“We have never had this mosquito before. And now the “mosquito-tiger” has settled throughout the entire territory of the Caucasian coast, reached Novorossiysk, in the Crimea it is also found. He carries dengue, Zika, chikungunya and all kinds of arbovirus infections, ”the biologist clarified.

As the specialist noted, in the south there are generally many different types of mosquitoes, and all of them can carry worms. The so-called dirofilariasis, when the larvae of dirofilariae, round filamentous helminths, can enter the human body from an animal through a mosquito bite, is especially characteristic of the Crimea, especially its central regions. Also, Roslavtseva warned, one must be very careful where there is grazing and guard dogs.

Anopheles mosquitoes and a lot of mosquitoes also live in Crimea, more than in any other place on the coast, she stressed.

“We recommend protecting yourself, first of all, with electric fumigators for rooms. In addition, campers should require that nets be inserted into windows and even doors so that no mosquitoes or mosquitoes fly in. Against all mosquitoes, to destroy and scare them away, you can use insecticidal and repellent agents from flying insects in aerosol cans, ”said the professor.

It is also necessary to use repellents to protect against encephalitis ticks, which can be found while walking in the woods or climbing mountains. Roslavtseva also advised to dress appropriately.

On June 2, dermatologist Gabriella Bertholli gave recommendations on how to get rid of mosquitoes. According to the specialist, this is not difficult to do if you slightly adjust your daily hygiene procedures.