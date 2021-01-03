Rospotrebnadzor monitors all reports of outbreaks of infectious diseases in the world, including information on the emergence of a new deadly “Disease X” in Congo. This was announced to Izvestia in the press service of the department on Sunday, January 3.

“There is not enough information yet to make assumptions about the contagiousness and mortality of this infection, and even more so about the risks of outbreaks, but the threat should not be underestimated,” the press service noted.

The department added that now they do not have information sufficient to suggest the cause of the disease, but judging by the reports, it “most likely has a viral nature.”

They clarified that in Russia there were no cases with such symptoms.

“The emergence of new diseases, including those with a high pandemic potential, is part of the natural evolutionary process and therefore it is necessary to constantly and systematically study the diversity of microorganisms that surround us,” the Rospotrebnadzor noted.

On the same day, it became known that Rospotrebnadzor was monitoring the situation in the Congo, where it was reported about the possible emergence of a new deadly disease.

On January 3, it was reported that a microbiologist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Jean-Jacques Muembe-Tamfum, who first discovered the Ebola virus 44 years ago, warned that a deadly new disease could emerge in his country.

He said that one of the patients from the city of Ingende in western Congo had symptoms similar to those of hemorrhagic fever, but the tests did not show the woman had Ebola and traces of any other diseases known to medicine.

Muembe-Tamfum suggests that a woman may be patient zero for a new pathogen he calls “Disease X”.

Ex-head of Rospotrebnadzor, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) should pay attention to the statement of Muembe-Tamfuma. He noted that the check is needed to prevent the emergence of various fantasies in people about the disease and not to sow panic.