Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Alexander Gorelov told RIA Newsthat before being vaccinated against coronavirus, the presence of the disease cannot be hidden.

He explained that this can lead to unwanted reactions and side effects.

“It happens that people hide their situations that they had in anamnesis,” said Gorelov, speaking about the first stage of drug trials in the Russian Federation.

He stressed that after vaccination, a normal individual reaction of the body can be observed. These include fever, weakness, redness and pain at the injection site. Gorelov recalled that side effects are listed in the annotations for drugs.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor experts identified COVID-19 samples in 134 washes from surfaces in medical organizations, retail facilities and in transport.

Recall that in August, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus. It was developed at the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry. The drug is manufactured jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.