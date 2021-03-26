The Russian vaccine against COVID-19 “EpiVacCorona” forms three lines of immunity protection. This was reported on March 26 on the site Rospotrebnadzor.

According to published information, the first line is able to neutralize the virus at the stage of binding to the receptor. This is due to the formation of antibodies that target peptides 1 (Y), which, in turn, bind to a region of the S-protein of the virus, which allows them to directly interact with cells to prevent the development of infection. After this process, the second phase occurs: we are talking about the fusion of the virus envelope and the cell membrane due to the binding of antibodies 2 and 3 (Y and Y) with the infection fusion peptide.

However, if the virus still managed to penetrate the human body, the third line includes antibody and cellular responses. The activation of macrophages and neutrophils allows the vaccine to multiply healthy cells and destroy infected cells.

On the eve of Rospotrebnadzor announced that the results of a clinical trial of the EpiVacCorona vaccine showed that the drug is an immunogenic and safe product for the prevention of COVID-19.

On the same day, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation stressed that all Russian-made coronavirus vaccines are equally effective. Therefore, it makes no sense for someone to wait for one or the second vaccine, everyone can be vaccinated with any drug.

On October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration in the country of the second vaccine against COVID-19 – a drug from the Vector Center, EpiVacCorona.

The first vaccine against COVID-19 in Russia and in the world was Sputnik V, developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. It was registered on August 11, 2020. Another Russian-made drug is KoviVac, which was registered in February 2021. On March 25, its production started at the site of the Chumakov Center.