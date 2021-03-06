Currently, not a single Russian region has come close to the epidemiological threshold for SARS and influenza. This was stated by the Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov at the congress of Russian pediatricians with international participation “Actual problems of pediatrics” on Saturday, February 6.

“In general, in the seventh week (2021), not a single region approached the epidemic threshold,” Gorelov said.

According to him, only Karelia and Transbaikalia have an incidence of more than 50% of the permissible norm.

“At the moment, there is a calmer situation with acute respiratory infections and influenza. That is, we have not approached the epidemiological threshold in any region at the moment, ”added a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Gorelov said that in 2019 officially 20% of Russian residents had ARVI, 29 million cases of acute respiratory infections were registered. The next year – about 22.7% of the country’s population, there were 33 million cases of acute respiratory infections.

He noted that in 2020, among all acute respiratory infections, 80% accounted for unspecified etiology and morbidity. This trend, according to him, began in 2019, exceeded the average annual indicators over the past 10 years and amounted to around 20 thousand per 100 thousand of the population.

The expert added that in 2019, children accounted for about 70% of cases of diseases, and in 2020 – 53.6%.

The incidence of ARVI last year fluctuated depending on the region: 598.16 per 100 thousand of the population in Chechnya; 1674.14 – in Ingushetia; 2189.39 – in the Krasnodar Territory; 38,790.56 – in the Arkhangelsk region and 50,770.68 – in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. He explained that the incidence is strongly influenced by natural and climatic factors and migration flows.

Among the child population, the highest morbidity was in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the Komi Republic, the Arkhangelsk Region, Karelia, St. Petersburg and the Kostroma Region (above 93,963.12 per 100 thousand population).

At the same time, the incidence of influenza in 2020 was 35.07 per 100 thousand of the population, and among children – 92.97 per 100 thousand of the population.

The specialist concluded that 83.6 million Russians, or 56.9% of the population, including 19 million children, were vaccinated against influenza in this epidemic season.

In February, Gorelov said there was almost no flu incidence this season, thanks in large part to a successful vaccination campaign.

In Moscow, the incidence of influenza and SARS was 57.3% lower than the epidemiological threshold.