Rospotrebnadzor spoke about the circulation of COVID-19 strains in Russia. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov.

According to him, the service is closely monitoring the spread of various virus mutations. The expert noted that the South African and Japanese strains of coronavirus in Russia have not been detected.

Earlier, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor said that most of the test systems used in the Russian Federation are capable of detecting the South African version of the virus. Now, according to the department, there is no scientific confirmation that the South African strain is less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies.

A new mutation of the virus was found in South Africa in mid-December 2020. This variant was named 501.V2. The Minister of Health of South Africa stressed that the second wave of coronavirus in the country is most likely associated with this mutation of the disease. This strain is different from the coronavirus mutation found in the UK and subsequently in other countries.