People who have certain genetic mutations may be immune to coronavirus infection. This was reported in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

The department explained that some gene changes can slow down or, on the contrary, simplify the penetration of the virus into cells.

Therefore, by researching genetic variants, scientists identify those people who are most at risk of a severe course of the disease, and the “lucky ones” who have innate protection against COVID-19, writes “RIA News”.

In March, American scientists tracked the evolutionary path that the SARS-CoV-2 virus went through in an immunocompromised human body in five months, and identified which mutations allow COVID-19 to evade immune defenses.

For example, people with autoimmune diseases or receiving immunosuppressive drugs can become chronic carriers of the infection. Their immune system is unable to destroy the virus, but it continues to attack it, and the virus tries to reorganize itself in such a way as to avoid this attack.

Anch Baranov, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, also announced in December 2020 that a small percentage of people have a genetic predisposition to the severe course of coronavirus infection. According to her, there are about 3-5% of such people with genetically weakened immunity in the population, “regardless of whether they have diabetes or obesity.”