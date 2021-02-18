Russian vaccines “EpiVacCorona” and “Sputnik V” protect against the British strain of coronavirus. This statement was made by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on the air of the Vesti program on the Russia 1 TV channel.

According to her, people who have been vaccinated with these drugs can consider themselves protected from a new mutation of the virus. “The same is for those who have been ill, the same study was carried out, and the blood cells of such people were the same destructive for the British version of the coronavirus,” the head of the department explained.

Popova added that Russian test systems can detect both English, Brazilian and South African strains of COVID-19. “This provides a great opportunity not to miss a strain that causes alertness,” she concluded.

Earlier, the Vector Center conducted comparative tests of the Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona vaccines, which confirmed the effectiveness of drugs against the British strain of infection. The sera of the Russians who received the vaccine neutralized both the British version of COVID-19 and the usual one in equal measure.

Since the beginning of December, it became known about the emergence of new mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 from the UK, South Africa and Brazil. These variants of the virus appear to spread more easily, and this could lead to an increase in cases, deaths and hospitalizations.