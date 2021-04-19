In Moscow, the incidence rates of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) are below the epidemic threshold by 41.8%. This was reported on Monday, April 19, in the press service of the Moscow department of Rospotrebnadzor.

“The incidence rates compared to epidemic threshold levels are significantly lower among all age groups of the population: among the total population – by 41.8%, among children under two years old – by 75.8%, among children three to six years old – by 74.4 %, among children 7-14 years old – by 76.3%, among the adult population it is lower by 2.7% “, – the city news agency quotes the message”Moscow“.

The department noted that among the circulating viruses, respiratory viruses of non-influenza etiology are determined, including rhinoviruses – 16.6%, parainfluenza – 11.1%, RS-viral infections – 11.1%, bocavirus – 5.6%, adenovirus infections – 5.6%, other viruses of non-influenza etiology – 50%.

On the same day, it was reported that in Lipetsk 2,811 people fell ill with ARVI. This is 21.2% below the epidemiological threshold. Non-influenza respiratory viruses circulate in the region. Most often, rhinoviruses are found in Lipetsk residents – 36% of all positive samples, bocaviruses – 25%, metapneumoviruses – 14%, according to the website kp.ru…

Earlier, on April 13, Rospotrebnadzor reported that more than 3.3 thousand cases of SARS and influenza were detected in the Pskov region in a week. The incidence decreased by 9.5%.

The incidence rate was 47.8% below the epidemic threshold. The excess of the epidemiological threshold was not detected in any of the age groups.