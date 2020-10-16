The wave of COVID-19 has risen at once throughout Russia. This was stated by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova in an interview Channel One…

Popova clarified that in the spring the wave of the pandemic spread gradually across the regions. She stressed that it is possible to stop the growth of infections only by following security measures – some people, she said, are irresponsible in the situation. Because of this, there is a risk of crossing the current threshold of infection.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor linked the increase in new cases of infection among Russians with an increase in the number of sources of infection – according to her, now they are in all subjects of the Russian Federation and in almost all cities.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the coronavirus epidemic is spreading throughout the country “very strongly”, but the situation is under control. Measures are being taken to encourage citizens to take precautions, he said.

Over the past day in Russia, more than 15 thousand people were infected for the first time – the total number was 15 150. As of October 16, 8485 recoveries and 232 deaths were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of new cases of coronavirus has reached 1,369,313, 1,056,582 Russians have recovered, and 23,723 have died.