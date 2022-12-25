In December, the Russians turned to the hotline of Rospotrebnadzor on the quality and safety of children’s goods, the choice of New Year’s gifts about six thousand times, Izvestia was told in the department.

The hotline of Rospotrebnadzor on the quality and safety of children’s goods, launched in December, received 5,935 calls, Izvestia was told in the department. In the overwhelming majority of cases, citizens required consultation, but there were also eight complaints.

Issues of quality and safety of sweet New Year’s gifts for children worried 18.3% of those who applied, carnival clothes and New Year’s costumes – 6%.

Of the eight complaints received, six related to children’s goods, one to sweet New Year’s gifts, and one more to violations of sanitary requirements at an event for children. The authors of the appeals were helped to make claims, the department added.

