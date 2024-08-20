Rospotrebnadzor seized more than 300 kg of products from two Eurospar stores in Moscow

The Moscow Office of Rospotrebnadzor conducted an unscheduled inspection of two Eurospar stores in the capital, which revealed a number of violations of sanitary and technical legislation. This was reported in Telegram-the department’s channel.

“Following the inspection, Rospotrebnadzor removed almost 350 kilograms of products from sale – semi-finished products, raw materials and culinary products,” the department reported.

The production facilities of the store located at 21 Ferganskaya Street were sealed and a temporary ban on operations was imposed. “Administrative proceedings with the application of fines and suspension of declarations of conformity” were initiated against the store at 26 Leninskaya Sloboda Street, Building 2.

Earlier, residents of St. Petersburg were infected with salmonella en masse after eating grilled chicken from a supermarket of the popular Eurospar chain on Vladimirsky Prospekt. The supermarket committed serious violations in the production of culinary products.