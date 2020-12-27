The British strain of the coronavirus is currently absent in Russia. This was stated by Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, reports RIA News…

“We can say with confidence that at the moment the English mutation is absent in our country, but if it appears, then it does not carry anything global and terrible,” he said.

Earlier, Doctor of Medical Sciences, virologist of the Gamaleya Institute Viktor Zuev said that the main difference between the new strain of coronavirus, which was identified in the UK in December, is its greater infectiousness, so the methods of protection against infection will be similar to those adopted to prevent the usual COVID-19 …

Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gunzburg assured that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine would protect against the British strain of coronavirus. According to him, the new mutation affects only a small point on the surface of the virus protein.

A dangerous mutation of the coronavirus was discovered in September in the UK. To date, about a thousand cases of infection with the new strain have been identified. The British Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats said this variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster.