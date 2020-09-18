Rospotrebnadzor believes that the coronavirus will become seasonal, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the department.

Since April 2020, the world has seen a decrease in mortality from COVID-19 from 7.2 to 3.2%. Experts believe that a decrease in mortality on a global scale may indicate a likely weakening of the virulent properties of the virus. Probably, the adaptation of the new coronavirus to the human population is taking place, which may continue in the future in the form of the integration of SARS-CoV-2 into the structure of seasonal pathogens of ARVI.

Earlier it was reported that the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 30 million. The number of infected is now 30 003 378. More than 20 398 380 people were cured. Since the beginning of the spread, 943,203 patients have become victims of COVID-19.