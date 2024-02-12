The risk of importation of the Alaskapox virus (AKPV), the death of which was previously recorded in Alaska, into Russia is excluded. The corresponding statement was made on February 12 by Rospotrebnadzor (RPN).

“Rosportebnadzor specialists are monitoring the situation at checkpoints across the state border. For these purposes, the AIS (automated information system. – Ed.) “Perimeter” is used,” the department said in a message on the Telegram channel.

This system allows you to analyze and identify people with signs of infectious diseases. It is indicated that the number of people entering from the continent is minimal.

In addition, Rospotrebnadzor recalled that currently not a single episode of human-to-human transmission of the Alaskapox virus has been recorded; domestic animals may be involved in its spread. Nevertheless, the service took control of the situation.

Earlier this day it was reported that on February 9 in the US, in the state of Alaska, a man died for the first time from the Alaskapox virus. It was noted that at first doctors diagnosed the patient with smallpox due to similar symptoms, but after his death, doctors reviewed the man’s medical history and discovered the virus. To date, only six cases of infection have been reported, with five people still alive.