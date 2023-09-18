Rospotrebnadzor: coronavirus variant pyrola more contagious than omicron

The new variant of coronavirus pyrola has a number of additional mutations and is more contagious compared to previously discovered variants of the omicron strain. This was stated in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor, writes RIA News.

“The new coronavirus variant (BA.2.86) pyrol has a number of additional mutations compared to previously identified omicron variants, and is more infectious than its predecessors,” the report said.

The service also noted that vaccines created for the omicron strain are effective in reducing severe forms of the disease. In Russia, Rospotrebnadzor added, there are tests to identify the new variant, as well as drugs for effective treatment.

Earlier, Candidate of Medical Sciences, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov said that a new peak in the incidence of coronavirus infection in Russia will occur in November. According to him, an increase in the number of infected Russians has been observed since the end of August – beginning of September.