The responsibilities of Rospotrebnadzor “do not include making changes to the list of sanctioned goods.” So RBC was told in the department, commenting on the words of the Italian ambassador to Russia that Rospotrebnadzor is already studying the issue of removing Parmesan from the black list.

In an interview with Forbes, which was published on March 26, Italian Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano called it a mistake to include Parmesan in the list of products that are prohibited from being imported into Russia in response to the sanctions imposed by the EU countries.

“We are talking about Parmesan cheese, which, in my opinion, was mistakenly included in the package of counter-sanctions against fresh products, since it is not fresh cheese, it is lactose free. Now Rospotrebnadzor is studying this issue, ”Terracciano said.

The Italian ambassador added that correcting the mistake would be a kind gesture towards the state, which has always remained friendly towards Russia, despite international complications.

In 2015, trade between Russia and Italy amounted to over € 30 billion, and after the imposition of sanctions against Russia and Moscow’s retaliatory measures, it began to fall and in 2016 reached approximately € 17.8 billion, the diplomat said. According to Terracciano, by 2019 the situation had improved and the trade turnover between the states reached € 22.5 billion. As the Italian noted, the agro-industrial sector suffered more than others from the sanctions.

The Russian government in December last year extended the food embargo until December 31, 2021. Russia announced an embargo on imports of products from the EU, Poland, Australia, USA, Canada and other countries in August 2014 in response to the imposition of sanctions due to the return of Crimea and Sevastopol to the Russian Federation following a popular referendum against the backdrop of a coup d’etat in Ukraine.

Several types of meat, seafood, fish, cheeses, fruits, vegetables and other food products were under the sanctions. As Western sanctions persisted, Russia also extended its countermeasures.