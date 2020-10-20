Epidemic thresholds for the incidence of ARVI are exceeded in 41 Russian regions, reports RIA News…

This is evidenced by the data of Rospotrebnadzor.

Exceeding the weekly thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections is observed mainly among the adult population.

Representatives of the department also note that at the moment 38.9 million people, or 26.5% of the country’s population, have already been vaccinated against influenza.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that the introduction of strict quarantine restrictions in Russian schools is currently not planned.