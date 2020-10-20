Epidemiological thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have been exceeded in 41 regions of Russia. About it “RIA News“Reported in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

It is noted that the excess of the weekly thresholds for the incidence of ARVI is observed mainly among the adult population.

Also, the press service of the department noted that vaccinations against influenza are carried out in all Russian regions. To date, 38.9 million people have been vaccinated, which is about 26.5% of the population.

Over the past day, 15,982 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia in 84 regions. 179 people died, 5328 patients were cured.

Most of all new cases were recorded in Moscow (5376), St. Petersburg (686) and the Moscow region (466).

By latest data, 1,415,316 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country, of which 15,982 in the last 24 hours. 1,075,904 patients recovered, 24,366 deaths were recorded.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the epidemiological situation in the Russian Federation for COVID-19 remains tense. She added that everything is being done in Russia to help stabilize the situation with coronavirus.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.