Rospotrebnadzor recommends reducing the length of the working day if the temperature in the working room has reached a certain level. This was reported on Monday, June 21 Online departments.

“If the temperature in the working room is close to +28.5 degrees, it is recommended to shorten the working day by one hour. When the temperature rises to +29 degrees – for two hours, at a temperature of +30.5 degrees – for four hours, ”the message says.

In addition, the department noted that the duration of continuous work in the open air at temperatures above +32.5 degrees should be 15-20 minutes, followed by a rest for at least 10 minutes in a refrigerated room.

The permissible total duration of the thermal load per work shift cannot exceed 4-5 hours for those who use special clothing to protect against thermal radiation, and 1.5-2 hours for those who do not have it, adds Rospotrebnadzor.

The department also stressed that working at temperatures above +32.5 degrees is dangerous. In this case, it is recommended to shift the schedule to the morning or evening time.

“To protect against excessive heat radiation, special clothing or clothing made from heavy fabrics must be used. It is recommended to admit to such work persons not younger than 25 and not older than 40 years, ”the publication says.

In addition, the department recommends observing the drinking regime, compensating for the loss of salts and trace elements with salted and mineral alkaline water, fermented milk and fortified drinks, juices, oxygen-protein cocktails.

Earlier on Monday, Moscow extended the “orange” level of weather danger until 23:00 on Tuesday, June 22. This means that there is a potential for natural disasters and damage.

Last Sunday, June 20, the temperature in Moscow at the VDNKh station reached +31 degrees, which is only 0.1 below the absolute maximum set in 1956, forecasters indicated. In the region, the air also warmed up to + 29 … + 31 degrees.

On the same day, the leading expert of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, predicted an African heat from 21 to 28 June in the capital. He noted that “only by the weekend the atmosphere will be so charged that separate towers of cumulonimbus clouds will form, which will refresh the air, at best, only up to +29 … + 34 degrees.”