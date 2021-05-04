You need to wash your hands with soap and water for 40-60 seconds. Such a rule will help reduce the risk of contracting infections, which is especially important against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Rospotrebnadzor recalled. It is reported by RIA News…

If it is not possible to wash your hands with water and soap, antiseptics or wet wipes should be used, the department added.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, washing hands before meals and after using the toilet can help reduce the incidence of bowel disease by 40 percent and respiratory disease by 25 percent. In addition, experts note that this procedure reduces the risk for patients with pneumonia, parasitic, intestinal and other infections.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor assessed the situation with the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI). Thus, the threshold for the incidence of ARVI in the total population is exceeded in five regions of Russia.