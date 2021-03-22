Rospotrebnadzor proposes to soften a number of requirements for the organization of children’s recreation introduced due to COVID-19, in particular – to cancel the requirement for minors to rest only in their region. The corresponding draft resolution has been published on the federal portal projects regulatory legal acts on March 22.

The document also states that the occupancy of children’s teams should not exceed 75% of the design capacity of organizing children’s recreation and their recovery. At the moment, the occupancy rate is allowed at 50%.

The project also states that the regional executive authorities can decide on the operation of tent camps, the activities of which are currently prohibited.

“It is allowed to organize the recreation of children and their health improvement without the residence of personnel on its territory in the event of organizing and conducting a weekly examination of personnel for a new coronavirus infection by any of the methods that determine the genetic material or antigen of the pathogen, using diagnostic drugs and test systems registered in accordance with with the legislation of the Russian Federation, ”the draft says.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 18, the summer vacation campaign will be organized at the optimal time for children to rest, but in accordance with the requirements of medical workers.

At the same time, the Russian leader recalled that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and that it is necessary to continue to take precautions. He noted that the country’s authorities in deciding to lift restrictions will be guided by the recommendations of sanitary doctors.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.