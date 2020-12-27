Rospotrebnadzor gave a forecast for the extinction of the coronavirus. According to Vadim Pokrovsky, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, head of the research department for the prevention and control of AIDS at the Research Institute of Epidemiology Vadim Pokrovsky, this may happen next year. RIA News…

As Pokrovsky noted, in 2021, the outbreak of infection in Russia will decline, and everyone will “breathe out with relief.” “I think that by the end of the year everyone’s optimism will rise, the mood will get better, the economic situation will improve,” he said.

At the same time, the scientist added, other dangerous diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria and HIV infection, “will not go anywhere.” According to him, these diseases are spreading more slowly, but humanity does not yet have a vaccine against them.

Earlier it was reported that people who have recovered from the coronavirus revealed its unexpected consequences. According to the infected, they began to perceive non-existent odors. Patients complain that they smell “disgusting” fish and sulfur odors. Experts attribute this “unique” side effect to the fact that SARS-CoV-2 is a neurotropic virus.